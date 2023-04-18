It was a run fest at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday as Royal Challengers Bangalore faced MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, CSK were guided to 226/6 with Devon Conway and Shivam Dube slamming quick half-centuries. In reply, RCB's Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell too hit half-centuries but still RCB fell short by just eight runs. One batter who was expected to do well on the batting track was Virat Kohli. However, the ex-RCB skipper fell for just 6 off Akash Singh in first over of the chase. Kohli swung hard against a back of a length delivery and played the ball on to the stumps. The dismissal stunned the Bengaluru crowd, including Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma, who was present in the stands.

Watch: Anushka Sharma Stunned As Virat Kohli Departs In 1st Over vs CSK

Chennai Super Kings got their act together in the nick of time to eke out an eight-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League match that produced 444 runs on Monday. Devon Conway slammed 83 off 45 deliveries while Shivam Dube blazed away to a 27-ball 52 as CSK posted an imposing 226 for six after asked to bat first. In reply, RCB ended at 218 for eight.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (62 off 33 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36) gave a scare to CSK till they were at the crease, sharing 126 runs for the third wicket to raise hopes of a famous win. But it was not to be.

(With PTI inputs)