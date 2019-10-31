 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Anushka Sharma Reacts To "Saw Selectors Getting Tea" Claim, Says "Leave Me Out Of It"

Updated: 31 October 2019 20:00 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Anushka Sharma took to Twitter and posted a hard-hitting statement claiming that she had kept quiet in the past but her silence should not have been considered as a weakness.

Anushka Sharma Reacts To "Saw Selectors Getting Tea" Claim, Says "Leave Me Out Of It"
Anushka Sharma ended her social media post with a sarcastic remark. © Twitter

Anushka Sharma, married to India captain Virat Kohli, has said she will not allow her name to be dragged into controversies related to Indian cricket anymore after a former cricketer claimed he saw Indian selectors "getting Anushka Sharma cups of tea" during a 2019 World Cup match in the UK. The Bollywood actress, in a hard-hitting post on Twitter, said she had kept quiet in the past but her silence should not have been considered as a weakness.

Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer had told The Times Of India, "I didn't even know one of the selectors during the World Cup and I asked him who the hell he was, because he was wearing the India blazer and he said he was one of the selectors. All they were doing was getting Anushka Sharma (Kohli's wife) cups of tea."

Clarifying the claim, Anushka wrote that she had attended only one game during the World Cup in England and sat in the family box.

"I came to one game during the World Cup and sat in the family box and not the selectors box as reported but when has the truth mattered when it's about convenience! If you want to have a comment on the selection committee and their qualifications please do so as it's your opinion but don't drag my name into it to substantiate your claim or sensationalise your opinion. I refuse to allow anyone from using my name in such conversations," Anushka wrote.

Anushka also wrote that she is often wrongly blamed for Virat Kohli's performance on the field and some other things involving Indian cricket.

"I have stayed quiet through all the times I was blamed for the performance of my then boyfriend, now husband Virat and continue to take the blame for the most baseless things involving Indian cricket. I kept quiet then," she added.

In August 2018, The High Commission of India in London hosted the visiting team and Anushka posed with them at the gathering. Anushka, who was criticised for getting special treatment, wrote that she was invited to that event.

"My name was used for false stories to make it look like the board was being bothered for my tickets or security, etc when in reality I bought my own tickets for matches and flights and I still kept quiet. I was asked to stand in a group photo by the High Commissioner's  wife despite my hesitation to be in it, and a huge issue was created over this blaming me for intentionally wanting to be part of it and the said event, even though I was invited for it. An official clarification was issued by the board on the same and I still kept quiet," she added.

"... and for the record, I drink coffee," Anushka Sharma ended her post with a sarcastic remark.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Farokh Maneksha Engineer Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Farokh Engineer claimed he saw the selectors getting Anushka cups of tea
  • Anushka Sharma took to Twitter and posted a heartfelt message
  • My silence should not have been considered as a weakness, Anushka said
Related Articles
Saw Selectors Getting Tea For Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Has Major Impact On Selection, Says Farokh Engineer
Saw Selectors Getting Tea For Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Has Major Impact On Selection, Says Farokh Engineer
Sourav Ganguly Thanks Virat Kohli After Confirmation Of Day-Night Test In Kolkata
Sourav Ganguly Thanks Virat Kohli After Confirmation Of Day-Night Test In Kolkata
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Diwali Celebration Lights Up Internet. See Pictures
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Diwali Celebration Lights Up Internet. See Pictures
Faf du Plessis Roasted On Twitter For "Ridiculous" Statement On Toss, India Thrashing
Faf du Plessis Roasted On Twitter For "Ridiculous" Statement On Toss, India Thrashing
Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh Troll Harbhajan Singh For His Golf Skills
Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh Troll Harbhajan Singh For His Golf Skills
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.