With reports suggesting India captain Rohit Sharma is expected to miss one or two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, fans and experts have been mulling the various options in the team that could be used to replace him. While Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as the clear captaincy pick in Rohit's absence, the hunt for an opening batter is on. Shubman Gill remains one of the biggest candidates for the role but Indian cricket team legend Anil Kumble feels KL Rahul is a better choice.

Speaking to the broadcaster during the rain-hit Day 1 of the India vs New Zealand Test in Bengaluru, Kumble lauded Shubman as an "exceptionally talented" cricketer but for him, Rohit's replacement should be a most versatile batter like Rahul.

"You know he (Shubman) is exceptionally talented, skillful and he's done that. He's been to Australia before. Like you mentioned, in Brisbane, he got a wonderful fifty there and he knows the conditions," Kumble said.

"I don't want to change that. I know there's a temptation to push Shubman Gill because Rohit is not available in the first Test. But, there's always KL Rahul and that name is synonymous with change and adapting to whatever the team wants. Whether you want to open the batting or keep wickets, Rahul Dravid did that, and now KL Rahul is doing that," he added.

KL Rahul has played for India in various roles, be it opening the batting or acting as a finisher at the No. 6 spot. In the past Cheteshwar Pujara has batted at the top of the order when India needed someone to hold one end together. Kumble feels Rahul can do the same.

"You said, for the last 25 years, there have been only two players who have been consistently playing and it's a tough role. I mean, both those batsmen, Rahul and Cheteshwar, contributed immensely during that period, and you know you have to balance it out. You could probably be batting the second ball of the test match, or you could be batting much later when the conditions are easier," Kumble said.

"But more often than not, you get in there to control that first session and see off the new ball because we know that the Kookaburra Ball after the 1st 25 hours, the best time to bat is between the 30th over and the 60th over. And that's what these two batters did throughout their careers, ensuring that the team was safe and the four number four, number five, and number six batters, came in much later into the lineup so that they could comfortably bat and score the runs.