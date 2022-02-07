Exactly 23 years ago on February 7, 1999 Anil Kumble scripted history by becoming the first Indian and only the second cricketer overall to achieve the remarkable feat of picking all 10 wickets in an innings. Kumble claimed all 10 wickets in the 2nd innings of the second Test against Pakistan at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium (Now renamed as Arun Jaitely Stadium) in New Delhi. Kumble's astounding figures of 10 for 74 in 26.3 overs helped India bowl Pakistan out for 207 in the final innings and win the Test by 212 runs. On the 23rd anniversary of the former India captain's achievement, BCCI took to Twitter to refresh the memories. BCCI shared the highlights of Kumble's 10 wickets and wrote: "#OnThisDay in 1999 #TeamIndia spin legend @anilkumble1074 set the stage on fire and became the first Indian to take all the 10 wickets in a Test innings. Let's relive that sensational performance."

Watch: How Anil Kumble took all 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan

Kumble, till date is the only Indian to pick all 10 wickets in an innings. Only three cricketers in the history of the game have achieved the rare feat. England's Jim Laker was the first to do so against Australia way back in 1956 in Manchester. Kumble was the second and New Zealand's left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel became the third cricketer last year when he took all 10 wickets in an innings against India in Mumbai. Interestingly, all three bowlers who have managed to pull off the staggering 10-for are spinners.

In that match in 1999, Pakistan were chasing 420 for victory. Openers Shahid Afridi and Saeed Anwar had given the visitors a rollicking start, raising hopes of an improbable victory. It, however, changed when Kumble broke the opening partnership of 101 in the 25th over by dismissing Afridi for 41. Ijaz Ahmed was LBW for a golden duck off the next ball as the match started to turn towards India.

A couple of overs later Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf in a space of two deliveries to change the complexion of the match completely.

There was no stopping the legendary Indian leg-spinner as he kept on striking at regular intervals to run through the Pakistan batting line-up. Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, who staged a brave fight when wickets were tumbling at the other end, was the last man to be dismissed as India won the match comfortably and Kumble etched his name on the record books.