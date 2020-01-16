 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Players Common To All Formats "Getting Lesser And Lesser": Anil Kumble

Updated: 16 January 2020 23:54 IST

Anil Kumble said that despite players common to all formats getting lesser, all cricketers still want to play Tests as they consider it the "biggest challenge".

Players Common To All Formats "Getting Lesser And Lesser": Anil Kumble
Anil Kumble spoke on the importance of focusing on domestic tournaments. © AFP

Former India skipper Anil Kumble believes that despite the advent and rising popularity of T20 cricket, most of the cricketers still want to play and perform in the longest format of the game. Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of a book by former India opener and women's national team's current head coach, WV Raman, the legendary spinner opined: "I think everybody wants to play Test cricket, that's very clear. This generation of cricketers certainly want five-day cricket and that's something very obvious."

However, Kumble also felt there is a challenge to keep the players focused towards domestic competitions.

"There is some challenge in keeping everyone focused and pushed towards playing domestic competitions, especially Ranji Trophy," he said.

Kumble also said in the recent past, there are very few players who play in all the three formats of the game, however, all want to feature in Tests as they consider it as the "biggest challenge".

"Very few players are common to formats and it's getting lesser and lesser. But I don't think there is any dearth of people wanting to play the longer format. I think everybody wants to, they realise that's the biggest challenge and I'm sure that's going to be the case for a long time," he said.

Meanwhile, Kumble also had a suggestion for the younger generation

"One thing I would tell any youngster is don't look at somebody...Selectors are there to actually drop you, not pick you. Because you pick yourself. At the end of it, your performances count and then you certainly pick yourself."

"The selector or whoever is picking you is there to drop you not really to pick you, that I think one must be aware of," he added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Anil Kumble Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2020 news, check out the India vs Australia 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • "Very few players are common to formats": Anil Kumble
  • I don't think there is any dearth of people wanting to play Tests: Kumble
  • Players realise that's the biggest challenge: Kumble
Related Articles
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's IPL Performance Will Determine His Future With Team India, Says Anil Kumble
Ravi Shastri Shares Pictures With Anil Kumble, Gets Trolled By Fans
Ravi Shastri Shares Pictures With Anil Kumble, Gets Trolled By Fans
India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: Indian Cricket Legends Reunite At Eden Gardens
India vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: Indian Cricket Legends Reunite At Eden Gardens
Guru Nanak Jayanti: Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh Lead Cricket Fraternity Wishes On Gurpurab
Guru Nanak Jayanti: Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh Lead Cricket Fraternity Wishes On Gurpurab
Indian Cricket Team Can Dominate The World, Says Anil Kumble
Indian Cricket Team Can Dominate The World, Says Anil Kumble
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.