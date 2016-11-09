Anil Kumble Lauds PM Modi For Currency Move, Virender Sehwag Looks at Lighter Side

PM Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes on Tuesday.

Kolkata:

Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes will be demonitised after midnight on Tuesday, social media went into a tizzy with trolls and a flood of questions thronging the platforms.

'Rs 500 and Rs 1000', #BlackMoney started trending heavily with former India opener Virender Sehwag topping the reaction list with his tongue-in-cheek post.

In America they will count Votes.

In India count Notes.

Tonight just notice d houses that dont have lights off,Note Counting On.#BlackMoney — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 8, 2016

Ace actor Amitabh Bachchan used the new colour of the new-look Rs 2,000 to promote his highly successful release Pink.

T 2435 - the new 2000 rs note is PINK in colour ... the PINK effect ..!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 8, 2016

Spin legend and India coach Anil Kumble supported the initiative.