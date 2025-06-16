Former opener and head coach Justin Langer has advised Australia to retain Marnus Labuschagne in their top-order, saying that omitting him from the side would hinder the development of future Test team batters. Labuschagne's spot has become doubtful after Australia suffered a five-wicket defeat to South Africa in the ICC World Test Championship final. Labuschagne was moved up to open against South Africa, but scores of 17 and 22 meant he ended the two-year cycle with an average of 27.82.

"Marnus is a 50-Test player. He's been the best player in the world. He still averages (46.19). All players go through it. If you're not scoring runs, you're going to be under the spotlight. But all of a sudden David Warner leaves. And then Usman Khawaja leaves. And then Steve Smith.

"If Marnus isn't playing well, you've got a huge gap there because Travis Head bats down the order. So he's actually a very, very important link in this chain here. If I was the Australian team, I'd be focusing – and I'm sure they are – all their attention on getting Marnus to come good in however that is," said Langer to reporters, on the sidelines of seeing teams prepare for State of Origin rugby league series in Perth.

After the WTC final loss, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald insisted that Labuschagne was still in their plans for the future, though he did mention at what point they stop picking the right-handed batter.

"You think about the history of Australian cricket. The best young players come in surrounded by absolute guns. Michael Clarke, Ricky Ponting, Damien Martyn and Matthew Hayden. They come in and they're around gun players. If you just all of a sudden bring a couple of kids in, Cameron Green's still young to the game.

"And you have to bring another kid in there (to replace Labuschagne). Sam Konstas, he played a few Tests, right? I think he's only got two first-class hundreds at the moment. And they were both in the same game.

"I say this with absolute respect, but these new guys coming in, they're not averaging 50 (in first-class cricket). These other guys coming through, you've got to be smacking the door down. You can't just bring them in an Ashes series," concluded Langer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)