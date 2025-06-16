Only four days remain for India's five-Test series against England to start. Most Indian cricket team members prepared for the contest with three warm-up matches. While two were against England Lions, one was an intra-squad match. Along with Indian cricket team, the India A squad members have been touring England too over the last two weeks. Players like Sarfaraz Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana were part of the India A team. Now, according a video report by Revsportz, rana has been asked to stay back in England.

Rana played in one warm-up game against England Lions and took one wicket. Harshit Rana's addition has raised speculation over the main squad. Already the squad has pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh. Bumrah will not be available for all the matches, it has been declared.

Meanwhile, India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who had flown back home last week due to a family emergency, will link up with the squad on Tuesday ahead of the opening Test against England at Leeds, beginning on June 20.

Gambhir had rushed back to India after his mother suffered a heart attack, and had to be hospitalised.

"His mother is doing well now. Gautam will leave tomorrow and join the squad the same day," a BCCI source told PTI.

The former India opener had missed the closed-door intra-squad match between India and India A in Beckenham that ended on Sunday.

In his absence, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and bowling coach Morne Morkel supervised the team's preparation ahead of the five-match rubber.

The Shubman Gill-led Indian Test squad is searching for its first series win in England since 2007.

India's squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

With PTI inputs