Known to lose his calm in the middle of the match on occasions, Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasa gave another example of his leaky temprament on Day 5 of the first Test against Pakistan. Shakib, who has caused disruptive scenes on the cricket much multiple times in the past, once again lost his cool as Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan took his team to be ready and face a delivery. Upset with Rizwan, who has also been at the center of many time-wasting tactics in the past, an angry Shakib threw ball towards the Pakistan star.

With Bangladesh needing quick wickets in order to win the series opener against Pakistan at Rawalpindi on Sunday, Rizwan was back to his time-wasting antics on the field. An unhappy Shakib, who was bowling the 33rd over of the second innings, threw the ball towards the Bangladesh wicket-keeper, with the ball flying over Rizwan's head.

The umpire wasn't happy with Shakib's act and decided to scold him on the field. Here's the video:

Bangladesh took a 117-run lead in the first innings, putting pressure on Pakistan to deliver on the 5th day. The visiting bowlers did well by sending 8 Pakisting batters packing for just 118 runs but Rizwan stood tall in the middle, holding one end to keep his team in the fight.

Earlier with the bat, Bangladesh put 565 runs on the board, in reply to Pakistan's total of 448/6 in the first innings. Mushfiqur Rahim (191), Shadman Islam (93), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (77), Litton Das (56), and Miminul Haque (50) were the top contributors with the bat for Bangladesh as Pakistan's bowlers struggled to break partnerships at regular intervals.

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah even criticised the pitch curator and the board for not giving the hosts a wicket where they could make the home advantage count.