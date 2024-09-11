The Shahid Vijay Pathik Sports Complex Stadium in Greater Noida has come under a lot of criticism after the play was cancelled once again on Day 2 of the one-off Test encounter between Afghanistan and New Zealand on Tuesday. There was no play possible for the second consecutive day as there were wet patches on the ground despite no rain on Tuesday. Questions remain over whether the play will be able to start on Day 3 and sources have now claimed that the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Greater Noida authority decided to organise the match to make some money. The sources further alleged that they were aware of the fact that rain can be a problem but they did not care.

"This stadium comes under the Greater Noida Authority. Some of its people and some people from Afghanistan Cricket organised a match in Greater Noida during the rainy season to make money," the source told Times Now.

"UPCA called several times to say let's have a meeting. We will give you whatever you need. We have experience, it will be easy for you. UPCA said that the match should be held in Green Park because UP League is being held in Ekana," the source added.

The source also made an explosive claim that workers were taken from the Labour Chowk to manage the ground and Super Soppers were not available at the ground for a considerable period of time.

"They took away workers from Labour Chowk to manage the ground. Have you ever seen such a thing? A WhatsApp was sent to a person from UPCA after which the Super Sopper was made available in the stadium," the source further said.

Match referee Javagal Srinath's report on the preparedness of Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports complex in Greater Noida will go a long way in deciding the fate of the venue which is under the scanner after the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand failed to get underway on successive days.

For once, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which often becomes the favourite whipping boy, isn't responsible for the mess. The 'home board' is the Afghanistan Cricket Board, which selected a familiar and cost-effective venue despite being offered the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and Green Park in Kanpur as options.

