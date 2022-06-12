Dinesh Karthik made his return to the Indian T20I side after three years as he is a part of the squad for the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa. The right-handed batter made his return on the back of some strong performances in IPL 2022 where he scored 330 runs in 16 games for Royal Challengers Bangalore at a strike rate of 183.33. In the first T20I in Delhi, Karthik just faced two balls, remaining unbeaten on 1.

Ahead of the second T20I set to be played in Cuttack on Sunday, Karthik played a game of "this or that" and the video was uploaded on the official Twitter handle of BCCI.

During the session, the 37-year-old was asked who would he rather take for lunch -- favourite filmstar or sportstar? To this, he replied: "Roger Federer. I have always been enamoured by him, the way he carries himself both on and off the field."

Mountain or Beach



Federer or Nadal



Tea or Coffee



𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 - Do not miss this fun segment with @DineshKarthik! #TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/QHCsiLsLLq — BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2022

When asked to pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Karthik said: "Messi. He is slightly different. I enjoy watching him in the little that I have watched."

When asked to pick between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the wicketkeeper-batter said: "I guess Federer."

Between tea and coffee, Karthik picked the former. When asked to choose between Instagram and Twitter, he opted for the latter.

Promoted

In the first T20I between India and South Africa, the latter ended up on the winning side as they chased down 212 with seven wickets in hand and 5 balls to spare.

Rassie van der Dussen (75*) and David Miller (64*) formed an unbeaten stand of 131 runs for the fourth wicket to take the Proteas over the line.