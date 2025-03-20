The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has really been strict about its rules set for centrally-contracted players when it comes to their participation in domestic matches. As per BCCI's guidelines that were shared by the Board last year, a centrally-contracted player, who is fit and not in national duty, needs to play domestic cricket for his respective team. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan didn't follow the instructions earlier and were thus dropped out of BCCI central contract.

After sending the message quite and clear with the list announced in February last year, the Board said, "The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team."

Days ahead of the start of Indian Premier League 2025, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has reiterated the Board's advice.

"There's another important point that we've added in our guidelines. All the players, when they are available, have to play in domestic tournaments,' Saikia told Times of India.

However, he also clarified how a player could opt out of the domestic matches in case the need arises. Explained it, he said, "If any player wants to skip or avoid playing in any tournament or match in the domestic circuit, they have to take the approval of the (India) head coach (Gautam Gambhir) and the chairman of the selection committee (Ajit Agarkar)."

"This has been done so that all the young players get a chance to play with the seniors. It will help the senior players in keeping in touch with the game, if they are not playing international matches," he added.

The BCCI on Thursday announced a cash reward of Rs 58 crore for the Indian cricket team that won the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this month in Dubai.

The Rohit Sharma-led India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final to grab their third Champions Trophy title.

The financial windfall will cover the players, coaching and support staff and members of the men's selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar. The Board did not give a break-up of the reward in its statement.

"Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special and this reward recognises Team India's dedication and excellence on the global stage," said BCCI president Roger Binny in a release.

Binny said the Champions Trophy triumph is a testament to India's strong cricketing eco-system.

"This was also our second ICC Trophy in 2025, following the ICC U19 Women's World Cup triumph and it highlights the strong cricketing ecosystem in place in our country," he said.

In fact, it was India's third ICC trophy in the last eight months as they had won the last year's T20 World Cup, beating South Africa in the final.

BCCI secretary Saikia said the victory justified India's top-ranking in white ball formats.

"Their dominance in world cricket is a result of years of hard work and strategic execution. This victory has justified India's top ranking in white-ball cricket, and we are sure the team will continue to excel in the years to come," said Saikia.

India dominated the Champions Trophy from the start, registering four commanding victories en route to the final.

(With PTI Inputs)