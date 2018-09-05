 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Alastair Cook Feels Kevin Pieterson Sacking Episode Should Have Been Handled Better

Updated: 05 September 2018 19:34 IST

Alastair Cook will retire after the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval.

Alastair Cook Feels Kevin Pieterson Sacking Episode Should Have Been Handled Better
© AFP

England cricketer Alastair Cook had on Monday announced that the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval would be his final game. Speaking to media for the first time after his retirement announcement, Alastair Cook revealed his biggest regret of his time as a player. He said the handling of Kevin Pietersen's 'sacking' from the England team could have been dealt with better perspective. "Decisions in hindsight are so easy," he said. "Clearly the KP affair was a tough year, there's absolutely no doubt about that. The fallout of that wasn't great for English cricket and wasn't great for me. I was involved in that decision without being the bloke that actually made the final decision", he said.

Cook also felt the whole episode could have been handled differently. "I think it could have been handled differently. I think the moment Andrew Strauss came on board and said that he personally made the decision, for me that was the best thing that could have happened. I do have regret over it because it wasn't great for English cricket."

Cook will leave the game as the country's most decorated player, having maximised his talent to its fullest. "I can look back and say, I became the best I could become, that actually means quite a lot to me," he said. "I have never been the most talented cricketer, I don't pretend I was, but I definitely think I got everything out of my ability. "Everyone was talking as if I'd died. It's nice when you hear so many nice words said about you. The last couple of days I have been back at home but I had a look last night. Hopefully this week can go well, score some runs and then I can go", he signed off.

Comments
Topics : England Cricket Team India Cricket Team Kevin Pietersen Alastair Cook England vs India, 2018
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Alastair Cook revealed his biggest regret of his time
  • He said handling of Kevin Pietersen's 'sacking' should've been dealt well
  • He said the Kevin Pietersen affair was a tough year
Related Articles
India vs England: Alastair Cook Reveals He Had Retirement On Mind For Last Six Months
India vs England: Alastair Cook Reveals He Had Retirement On Mind For Last Six Months
No Indians In Alastair Cook
No Indians In Alastair Cook's All-Time Playing Eleven
Alastair Cook To Play His Last Test As England Announce 13-Man Squad For Fifth Test
Alastair Cook To Play His Last Test As England Announce 13-Man Squad For Fifth Test
Alastair Cook, England
Alastair Cook, England's Modest Champion
Tributes Pour In As Alastair Cook Announces Retirement
Tributes Pour In As Alastair Cook Announces Retirement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 03 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.