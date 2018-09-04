 
No Indians In Alastair Cook's All-Time Playing Eleven

Updated: 04 September 2018 19:22 IST

Alastair Cook said that he has picked the eleven based on either the players he has played with or against.

Alastair Cook recently called time on his Test career. © AFP

England batsman Alastair Cook recently called time on his Test career. Cook will play his last Test match against India at the Kennington Oval in London, starting on September 7. The 33-year-old Cook, in a video posted on Facebook page of the Lord's Cricket Ground, revealed his all-time playing eleven. However, not a single Indian cricketer found a place in this list. Alastair Cook said that he has picked the eleven based on either the players he has played with or against. Cook however had one exception in the side in form of former England cricketer Graham Gooch, who was named as the captain of his playing eleven.

Cook picked former Australian batsman, Matthew Hayden as his other opener along with Gooch.

The list further included, Test greats Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, AB de Villiers, Kumar Sangakkara and Jacques Kallis.

In the bowling department, Cook picked two former spinners in form of Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne while James Anderson and Glenn McGrath were included in his side as the two fast bowlers.

The left-hander Cook averages 44.88 in Test cricket. He has scored 12,254 in the longest format of the game with the highest score of 294 runs.

Cook has also notched up 32 centuries and 46 half-centuries in Test cricket.

