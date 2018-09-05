 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Alastair Cook Reveals He Had Retirement On Mind For Last Six Months

Updated: 05 September 2018 19:05 IST

Alastair Cook is set to retire at the end of the ongoing five-match Test series against India.

India vs England: Alastair Cook Reveals He Had Retirement On Mind For Last Six Months
Alastair Cook will leave the game as England's most decorated player. © Twitter

Former England skipper Alastair Cook on Monday announced that he will retire from international cricket following the fifth and final Test against India that will begin at the Kennington Oval in London from Friday. In his first media interaction since the announcement, Cook revealed that he had considered hanging his boots for the last six months before finally announcing the end of his international career. "It's hard to put it into words but over the last six months there have been signs in my mind this was going to happen," Cook said.

"I always had been mentally tough and had that edge to everything I've done and that edge had kind of gone."

Cook informed captain Joe Root before the game and head coach Trevor Bayliss while it was going on, but the rest of the squad found out in a beer-fuelled emotional speech afterwards.

"I told Rooty before the game and then told Trevor during the game," Cook said.

"I was a couple of beers in, which I needed to be, otherwise I would have cried more than I actually did. I managed to hold it together.

"At the end of the game I said, 'It might be good news, it might be sad for some, it might be happy for others but it's time and I have done my bit. I will play one more game'.

"There was a little bit of silence, then Mo (Ali) said something, everybody laughed and then it was forgotten about."

Cook will leave the game as the country's most decorated player, having maximised his talent to its fullest.

"I can look back and say, I became the best I could become, that actually means quite a lot to me," he said.

"I have never been the most talented cricketer, I don't pretend I was, but I definitely think I got everything out of my ability.

"Everyone was talking as if I'd died. It's nice when you hear so many nice words said about you. The last couple of days I have been back at home but I had a look last night.

"Hopefully this week can go well, score some runs and then I can go."

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Alastair Cook England vs India, 2018 Cricket England vs India, 5th Test
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Cook revealed he had considered hanging his boots for the last six months
  • Cook informed captain Joe Root before the Southampton game
  • Rest of the England squad found out in a beer-fuelled emotional speech
Related Articles
Alastair Cook Feels Kevin Pieterson Sacking Episode Should Have Been Handled Better
Alastair Cook Feels Kevin Pieterson Sacking Episode Should Have Been Handled Better
No Indians In Alastair Cook
No Indians In Alastair Cook's All-Time Playing Eleven
Alastair Cook To Play His Last Test As England Announce 13-Man Squad For Fifth Test
Alastair Cook To Play His Last Test As England Announce 13-Man Squad For Fifth Test
Alastair Cook, England
Alastair Cook, England's Modest Champion
Tributes Pour In As Alastair Cook Announces Retirement
Tributes Pour In As Alastair Cook Announces Retirement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 03 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.