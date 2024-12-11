Mumbai made a mockery out of Vidarbha's total of 221/6 to enter the semi-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Wednesday. By doing so, the Shreyas Iyer-led side smashed the record books in T20 cricket. Mumbai achieved the highest successful chase in a Men's T20 knockout game, and are also the first team to chase 220 or more. They surpassed Karachi Dolphins' previous best tally of chasing 210 against Rawalpindi Rams in the semi-final of the Faysal Bank T20 Cup 2010 at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.

Recapping the match, Mumbai needed a strong chase and out-of-favour batter Ajinkya Rahane led from the front with an 84 off 45 balls (10x4, 3x6). Mumbai made 224 for four in 19.2 overs and they will face Baroda in the semifinals on Friday.

Under-fire Prithvi Shaw (49, 26b, 5x4, 4x6) reminded of the immense talent beneath his callous exterior with a powerful knock as Mumbai marched to 83 in just 7 overs.

Shaw fell to left-arm pacer Dipesh Parwani and that brought in a period of instability in the Mumbai innings.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer (5) and India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav (9) fell in quick succession as Mumbai were reduced to 118 for three in the 11.1 overs.

They still needed 104 runs from the remaining eight overs.

Rahane, who played a few sublime shots, fell when his side was at 157 in 15.1 overs.

But India middle-order batter Shivam Dube (37 not out, 22b, 1x4, 2x6), who was dropped early in his innings by Karun Nair, and Suyansh Shedge (36, 12b, 1x4, 4x6) clobbered 67 runs in a little over four overs to take their side home.

The frenetic run collection included a 22-run over by Shedge off off-spinner Mandar Mahale through a sequence of 6, 6, 6, 4 in the 17th over.

Earlier, Atharva Taide (66, 41b, 10x4, 1x6), Apoorva Wankhade (51, 33b, 2x4, 3x6) and Shubham Dubey (43, 19b, 3x4, 3x6) led Vidarbha's run glut.

