Ajinkya Rahane Compares Sledging To Honking, Expresses Distaste For Both

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday compared sledging to horn honking and said that he is not fond of both. "Just as I don't like sledging (on the cricket field), I also don't like car honking while driving," said Rahane. The Mumbai cricketer was speaking at a media conference to announce an initiative by the Motor Vehicles Department, Maharashtra (MVD) in association with the Tata Group to raise awareness about road safety and no honking. Rahane is also set to take part in the ''Horn Not Ok Please'' T20 Cup exhibition match on March 24 at the Wankhede Stadium between 'Road Safety XI' and 'No Honking XI'.

Some top Indian players, including Yuvraj Singh, K L Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Suresh Raina, will also feature in the match.

"Noise pollution is a serious issue, especially in large metro cities like Mumbai. I'm happy to be part of the No Honking Initiative and contribute in the best way I can, by playing cricket," added Rahane.

Rahane is all set to play for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League season 11 (IPL) and likely to open the innings for the 2008 champions. Rahane's Base Price was 2 Crore in the IPL Players Auction 2018 and the RR team management used Right To Match (RTM) card to buy him for Rs. 4 crore. The Mumbai batsman has played 111 matches in the IPL and has managed to score 3057 runs with an average of 33.59 and a strike rate of 120.59. Rahane has a hundred in the cash-rich league and has scored 25 fifties in his IPL career.