Virat Kohli took to Twitter to wish his Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane who turned 32 on Saturday. The Indian skipper wrote a lovely message for the middle-order batsman which read: "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jinx and a great year ahead. @ajinkyarahane88". Rohit Sharma, India's limited-overs vice-captain, also wished the Test match specialist on his special day. "Happy birthday @ajinkyarahane88 have a great day with your family," Rohit tweeted, along side sharing a picture with Rahane.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also posted a beautiful birthday message for India's Test vice-captain on Twitter.

"Happy Birthday, @ajinkyarahane88 Here's wishing you loads of runs and success ahead," BCCI wrote on Twitter.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar also wished Rahane on his birthday and hoped that his daughter Aarya is keeping him and his wife Radhika on their toes during the lockdown.

Happy Birthday Jinks!



Indian men's cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri also took to Twitter to wish the crafty batsman on his birthday and wished for him to have wonderful year ahead.

"Many happy returns of the day, @ajinkyarahane88. Have a wonderful year ahead #HappyBirthdayAjinkyaRahane," Shastri's tweet read.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also shared a post on Twitter and highlighted Rahane's achievements, who is currently ranked 9th in ICC Test rankings.

"175 international appearances. 7,540 runs. 14 centuries. 145 catches. The No.9 batsman in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings. Happy birthday, @ajinkyarahane88!," ICC's post read.

Rahane's teammates like Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav were among several cricketers who made his birthday special with their lovely messages.

Rahane's fans also flooded the micro-blogging site and other social media platforms with their lovely birthday messages for the Indian cricketer.