Team India arrived in Sri Lanka on Wednesday ahead of their Asia Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan in Kandy on Saturday. Ahead of the team's arrival in Sri Lanka, the Indian players took part in a six-day training camp at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Former India captain and star batter Virat Kohli showcased exemplary intensity as he trained with all guns blazing during the six-day camp. In a recent interaction, Kohli shed light on his "aggressive mindset" and how to approach white-ball cricket, especially ODIs.

"In white-ball cricket, the mindset has always been the same; play aggressive cricket. You have to be aware of the situation, can't play one-dimensional cricket, especially big tournaments. Pressure is huge so composure wins you games," Kohli said in a video uploaded by Star Sports.

With India set to face Pakistan straightway, Kohli is vary of the threat possessed by the opposition bowlers, and wants the Indian players to at their very best.

"I feel bowling is their (Pakistan) main aspect. They've got bowlers who can change the course of the game, based on their skillset. You have to be at your absolute best to face them," he added.

With India set to take part in both, the Asia Cup and the World Cup, Kohli admitted that the next three months are going to be challenging for the team.

"Very excited, well prepared. Feeling good, both mentally and physically. Next three months are going to be challenging and hectic. But we have prepared well for it so hopefully they will turn out good for us," he concluded.

India take on Pakistan on Saturday in Kandy.