Pakistan registered a comfortable 66-run victory over Afghanistan in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Monday, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Despite ending up on the losing side, it was a moment to celebrate for Afghanistan as the Rashid Khan-led team bagged the series 2-1. Notably, in September 2022, both teams got into an ugly brawl on the same ground during their Asia Cup clash, which eventually led to a riot-like situation in the crowd in Sharjah. However, the fans got to witness a heartfelt moment on Monday as players of both teams exchanged warm hugs and handshakes and greeted each other with love after the match.

Amid all these sweet gestures, one thing which won a lot of hearts was when Pakistan pacer Ihsanullah checked upon Najibullah Zadran, who was left bleeding after getting hit by his blistering pace.

In the 11th over of Afghanistan's chase, Zadran was hit on his chin by Ihsanullah's nasty bouncer. Withering in pain, the Afghan batter started bleeding and was replaced by Azmatullah Omarzai, who went on to score 21 off 20 balls. After the match, Ihsanullah came to check on Zadran and the two were seen exchanging hugs and smiles.

Exchanges between the sides following the completion of the T20I series in Sharjah #SpiritOfCricket | #AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/nfzFCeMOLW — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 27, 2023

Coming to the match, stand-in skipper Shadab Khan gave an all-round performance to guide Pakistan to a consolation 66-run win in the third and final T20I in Sharjah on Monday but Afghanistan take the series 2-1.

Having lost the first two match by six and seven wickets respectively, Pakistan's new-look side posted a strong 182-7 in 20 overs before restricting Afghanistan to 116 in 18.4 overs.

Opener Saim Ayub led an improved batting show as Pakistan scored 182-7 after their below-par 92-9 and 130-6 in the first two matches.

Shadab then became the first Pakistani and seventh bowler overall to complete 100 T20I wickets in his 87th match, claiming 3-13.

(With AFP Inputs)