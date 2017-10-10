After Dean Jones Becomes Afghanistan's Interim Head Coach, Mark Waugh Trolls Him Savagely

Mark Waugh pulled Dean Jones' leg after he announced his appointment as Afghanistan's new interim coach.

Dean Jones took to Twitter on Monday to announce his appointment as Afghanistan's interim Head Coach for their tour to Hong Kong but former Australia batsman Mark Waugh gate crashed Jones' parade with an epic burn that should go down in history as one of the best on social media. Waugh took no prisoners and savagely trolled his one-time teammate by saying, "@ACBofficials just had the one applicant did they". Jones, to his credit, made a valiant attempt at a comeback by asking Waugh to concentrate on his "selection" duties with the Australian team.

@ACBofficials I am pleased to announce that I will be Afghanistan interim Head Coach for their Tour to Hong Kong #shouldbefun — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) October 9, 2017

@ICC @ACBofficials just had the one applicant did they. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) October 9, 2017

Funny bugger!! Glad you could play! Concentrate on selection I reckon https://t.co/3FyFgxf2L3 — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) October 9, 2017

Fans were left in splits with the high-class banter.

Mans gotta to work pic.twitter.com/OCBJSdKovc — sumeet dhul (@JackoLivesOn) October 9, 2017

High class banter — Saleem Ahmed (@saleem_ahmed) October 10, 2017

The International Cricket Council (ICC) granted Afghanistan a Test status in June, putting them in an elite group of 12 sides permitted to compete in the longest format of the sport.

Afghanistan will face Hong Kong from October 20 in the ICC Intercontinental Cup, which is a first-class tournament played between the associate members.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board said the arrangement with Jones could be extended.

"Both sides will consider a long-term coaching agreement after the tour of Hong Kong," the Afghanistan board said in a statement.