Marlon Samuels' ongoing rant on Instagram took a new turn, with the West Indies cricketer taking a dig on Michael Vaughan. The former England captain spoke against Samuels' derogatory Instagram stories on Ben Stokes, which brimmed with racism. Taking to Instagram, Samuels trolled a news article which reported what Vaughan had said on Twitter. Boasting about the amount of money in his disposal, the veteran batsman spoke about his fragrance brand named Sextillion, which according to him is making a lot of money, something which Vaughan can never imagine to do so.

Marlon Samuels hit out at Michael Vaughan

Photo Credit: Instagram

Earlier, Vaughan had taken to Twitter and wrote, "This is appalling @marlonsamuels ... we are trying to stamp out racism ... !! A bit of banter by @benstokes38 should not lead to this ..."

All-rounder Ben Stokes had recently spoken about the challenges of quarantine. He joked about not wishing it for even his worst enemy Marlon Samuels, with whom he has had an intense rival in the cricket field.

Getting triggered by what Stokes said, Samuels abused both the 2019 ODI World Cup winner and Australian Shane Warne. He used abuses on the basis of skin tones and also involved Stokes' wife.

Warne responded to it on Twitter. "I have just been sent what Samuels has posted re @benstokes38 & I. It is a very sad situation as he obviously needs serious help-but has no friends at all and not even his ex-teammates like him. Just because you were an ordinary cricketer-no need to be an ordinary person. Get help son," Warne tweeted.

Samuel and Stokes have had on field spats in multiple occasions, which include the 2016 T20 World Cup final between West Indies and England.