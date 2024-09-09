Afghanistan could be an inexperienced side, but as they take on New Zealand in the one-off Test at Greater Noida, the 'hosts' start could even be termed favourites. In the sub-continent conditions, there's no denying the favourable conditions that are likely to aid Afghanistan more than the Kiwis. However, Rashid Khan's absence from the squad due to the recent back surgery is a big blow to the Afghans. There isn't much clarity on the participation of Ibrahim Zadran who had hurt his ankle. The visitors, on the other hand, have to pick one between Will Young and Devon Conway for the second opening spot alongside Tom Latham. Michael Bracewell is expected to make his return.

When will the Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-Off Test match be played?

The Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-Off Test match will start on Monday (September 09).

Where will the Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-Off Test match be played?

The Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-Off Test match will be played at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida.

What time will the Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-Off Test match start?

The Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-Off Test match will start at 10:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-Off Test match?

The Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-Off Test match will be telecast in India on Eurosport channel in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-Off Test match?

The Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-Off Test match will be streamed live on Fancode.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)