Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-Off Test Day 3, Highlights: Day 3 Called-Off Without Toss Due To Heavy Rain In Noida
Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-Off Test Day 3, Highlights: Players of both Afghanistan and New Zealand are desperately hoping for some action on Day 3 of the One-Off Test
Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-Off Test Day 3, Highlights© AFP
Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-Off Test Day 3, Highlights: Players of both Afghanistan and New Zealand are desperately hoping for some action on Day 3 of the One-Off Test in Greater Noida, India. The first two days of the match were called-off without even the toss due to wet outfield. However, the rain clouds still loom over the match and a delayed start is highly likely. The ground authorities are also facing severe criticism for not being able to manage the conditions. (Scorecard)
One-off Test, Afghanistan and New Zealand in India, Only Test, 2024, Sep 09, 2024
Day 1 | Day Washed Out
AFG
NZ
Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida
Batsman
Bowler
AFG vs NZ, One-Off Test Day 3 Live Updates
UPDATE - 3.50 am GMT - Well people, it is a quick decision and Day 3 has been called off due to rain. Given what we saw on the first two days with clear weather and yet, the outfield was unable to get ready for play, so, with rain still pouring down, there seems to be no chance that the ground would get ready for any play today. The broadcasters have confirmed the news and it looks like the beginning of the end for this Test match. Do join us on Thursday for Day 4 scheduled to start at 4 am GMT with our coverage beginning an hour in advance as usual but if there is any decision taken regarding the fate of this Test match prior to that, we will surely update the same. Till then, take care and goodbye!
UPDATE - 3.35 am GMT - The toss that was scheduled to take place at 3.30 am GMT, has been delayed. A bad news to start the day folks. It's raining at the moment in Greater Noida. So, get ready because it's going to be another that sort of day where we keep waiting for some positive update from the venue. It has been a damp start to this Test match. In fact, there hasn't been a start at all due to the wet conditions in Greater Noida. No play has been possible on the first two days. There was no rain throughout the two days but no play was possible due to the wet outfield, caused by overnight rain.
After the first 2 days of the Test match were called off due to wet ground conditions, we are now waiting for the start of the Test match on day 3 assuming that the ground conditions are favorable for the start of play. Both Afghanistan and New Zealand camps want to get out on the field and play a good brand of cricket as this is the only test match in the series. The ground staff and the Umpires will keep an eye on the playing conditions again before the Toss and other formalities and decide the start of play. Let's hope we see some action from both sides today. With three days left to play the Test match, the toss is going to play a huge favor in the outcome of the match. Stay tuned for Toss and other Match updates.
... DAY 3, FIRST SESSION ...
UPDATE - 9.34 am GMT - The news all of us dreaded from the start of Day 2 is here! Play has been abandoned on Day 2 as well and after two days, we haven't even had the toss even after there being sunshine for most part of the play timings. The evening and overnight rains have been key and the outfield simply isn't fit to play cricket and neither side would want to risk their players. There's not much anyone can do apart from hope that there is no further overnight rain and we are able to kick off the Test match on Day 3. Day 3 will officially start at 4 am GMT but you can join us an hour in advance for the build-up and the latest playing conditions. Cheers!
UPDATE - 9.30 am GMT - The umpires are out for their inspection as the Kiwis continue their batting net practice on one side of the pitch. We should have some official news soon, so, don't go anywhere. Also, both teams are now at the venue it is a warm and muggy afternoon in Greater Noida but the prospect of play on Day 2 seems bleak.
UPDATE - 8.30 am GMT - We are still quite some time away from the inspection. It is quite disappointing that despite all the sunshine we have had, the ground is still not ready but a few of the Kiwi players have set up their net practice and have been going at it for about an hour. Also, in other cricketing news, Rinku Singh is all set to join the India B side for the next round of Duleep Trophy fixtures. With a lot of players joining the national team for the upcoming Bangladesh series, Sarfaraz Khan is an exception who will feature in the next round of the Duleep Trophy starting on September 12.
UPDATE - 7.15 am GMT - The relaying of the surface we talked about early on was actual pieces of turf cut out from the net practice area. The ground staff dug a few square patches in the area of concern and stitched the grass from the practice area in that region. This seems to be the very first time we are seeing something like this. Also, it seems that the New Zealand team has arrived at the venue and at this very moment there are more than a few people on the field as the sun continues to shine on the ground.
UPDATE - 6.32 am GMT - Right then, the official was scheduled for 6.30 am but we have further bad news now as another inspection is scheduled for 9.30 am GMT which is almost 3 hours away and the teams are still in their hotels. Also, there are some covers and rags besides the pitch now which means that the ground staff anticipate a spell of rain. With every passing update, chances of play on Day 2 start getting bleaker and bleaker. Let's hope for the best now as we bring you the latest updates from the ground.
UPDATE - 5.45 am GMT - We are still three-quarters of an hour away from the official inspection but things certainly seem to be heading in a positive direction thus far. The sun is still out and the ground staff are working around the clock to get that one huge patch of turf fixed. Stick around for further developments regarding the start of play.
UPDATE - 5 am GMT - Not much change in the visuals from the ground but there is some more movement and the sun is beating down in Greater Noida which is a huge positive. Let's hope that the weather holds up well and the ground staff can complete the repair work. There's still an hour and half left for the inspection, so, stick around for more updates.
UPDATE - 4.15 am GMT - Not much to report from the ground except that the weather is clear and the ground staff are doing everything they can to get the ground fit for play. Meanwhile, the White Ferns just announced their Women's T20I World Cup squad and the likes of Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates are set to play their 9th T20 WC which is almost unheard of. Stay tuned for further updates.
Farvez Maharoof is now having a closer look at the outfield. He says that there are new patches to worry about, one particular area is around the edge of the supposedly 30-yard circle and the ground staff seem to be relaying a part of the surface with turf brought from somewhere else.
UPDATE -3.43 am GMT - The broadcasters are live and the weather seems to be pleasant but the thunderous downpour last evening and last night means that there won't even be an inspection until 6.30 am GMT which is a huge shame and the teams haven't even arrived at the venue. The outfield is really wet underneath and the ground staff are working overtime to get some sort of a fix in. Strap yourselves in as we are in for a long delay.
UPDATE - 3.31 am GMT - The toss has been officially delayed! Toss was scheduled for 3.30 am GMT and there has been no rain to start the morning but there was some overnight rain and the outfield seems to have taken some beating yet again. Given Day 1 was a complete washout, there are 98 overs scheduled for the remaining 4 days but with the start of Day 2 seemingly delayed as well, things are looking bleak. Hopefully, the weather stays dry and we can soon get the toss done and get a start time. Stay tuned.
With Day 2 finally offering a chance for action, much focus will be on how the pitch plays and the strategies both teams will adopt. The shortened four-day format raises questions about the right approach, especially at the toss. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss, team updates, and all the pre-match analysis leading up to the start of play!
For Afghanistan, this is only their tenth Test match since gaining full-member status in 2017. As cricket’s nomads, they continue their journey without a permanent home ground, and Greater Noida becomes their ninth venue in ten matches. Their red-ball experience remains limited, with their only multi-Test series against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi. Despite losing their last three Tests, Afghanistan is looking for an upset victory to boost their profile and push for more opportunities in the format.
Although this match isn’t part of the World Test Championship, the Black Caps will be eager to begin their six-Test subcontinent tour with a win, especially after suffering a maiden defeat to Afghanistan earlier this year. Positioned third in the WTC standings, New Zealand faces an uphill battle to reach the top two, with two Tests in Sri Lanka and three in India still ahead.
After a full day lost to wet conditions, New Zealand and Afghanistan are set to begin their historic four-day Test on Day 2 at Greater Noida, a new Test venue. This is the first time these two nations face each other in the red-ball format, and both sides are returning to Test cricket after a significant break. New Zealand last played a Test in March and an international in June, amidst challenges of players opting for casual contracts over national duties.
... DAY 2, FIRST SESSION ...