Afghanistan vs New Zealand, One-Off Test Day 3, Highlights: Players of both Afghanistan and New Zealand are desperately hoping for some action on Day 3 of the One-Off Test in Greater Noida, India. The first two days of the match were called-off without even the toss due to wet outfield. However, the rain clouds still loom over the match and a delayed start is highly likely. The ground authorities are also facing severe criticism for not being able to manage the conditions. (Scorecard)