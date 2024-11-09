Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming 2nd ODI: Afghanistan aim to seal a historic series as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI of a three-match series in Sharjah. The hosts lead the series 1-0 after a comprehensive win in the series opener. In the opening game of the ongoing three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in Sharjah, Nabi scored an impressive 82, helping his team set a competitive total, which they successfully defended with Allah Ghazanfar's six-wicket haul. Ahead of the 2nd ODI, Nabi announced that he will retire from the format after the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan next year.

Meanwhile, Mushfiqur Rahim has been ruled out of the remaining ODIs against Afghanistan after sustaining a fracture on his left index finger in the series opener that Bangladesh lost by 92 runs. Bangladesh said that Mushfiqur will miss the second and third ODIs against Afghanistan and is being monitored by the management.

When will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will be played on Monday, November 9.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match start?

Advertisement

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will start at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will not be telecast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI will be streamed live on FanCode.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)