Mitchell Marsh will not play any part in Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday. Marsh is LSG's second highest run-scorer so far this season, with 265 runs in five matches. Speaking at the toss, LSG captain Rishabh Pant revealed Marsh is sitting out as his daugther is not well. LSG have named Himmat Singh as Marsh's replacement for the game. GT also made one change, replacing Kulwant Khejrolia with Washington Sundar.

"We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks good, Happy to win the last two matches. As a team, we talk about the process and the team is responding well now. Bowlers have done a really good job, we have to give credit to them. Instead of Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh comes in. His daughter is not well," Pant said at the toss.

"I would have bowled first as well. I don't think the wicket is going to change much. Everyone is contributing, that's been one of the hallmarks for us, Washi comes in for Kulwant," GT captain Gill added.

The Teams: Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Himmat Singh, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

