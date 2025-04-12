Story ProgressBack to home
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Struggling SRH Face PBKS Challenge
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2025: SRH have lost four matches on trot.
SRH vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Updates© BCCI
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Updates, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to get back on the winning track as the side hosts Punjab Kings in the 27th match of Indian Premier League 2025. The focus will be on SRH's power-packed batting line-up which as failed to fire in the past four games, resulting in the side losing four consecutive matches. They find themselves at the bottom of the table. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are off to a really good start in the season, having won three of their four matches. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025 match -
- 18:31 (IST)SRH vs PBKS Live: SRH need to "respect conditions"SRH appear committed to sticking with their aggressive blueprint. Head coach Daniel Vettori stressed on the need for better game awareness rather than a shift in philosophy after their last defeat. "I think we know the style is going to work, but we have to respect conditions, and we have to assess really well and that's probably something we haven't done," Vettori said.
- 18:15 (IST)SRH vs PBKS Live: Onus on Head, Abhishek, KishanTravis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who played a crucial role in delivering explosive starts last season, have failed to find their rhythm this year. In fact, SRH's best opening stand so far is a paltry 15. Head's performance has tailed off dramatically, returning scores of 67, 47, 22, 4, and 8. Abhishek, too, has struggled for consistency, with a top score of just 24 across five innings.Kishan, after his unbeaten ton in the opener, has looked a shadow of himself, while SRH's middle-order mainstay Klaasen is yet to set the stage on fire.
- 18:14 (IST)SRH vs PBKS Live: A look at SRH's batting -In their last three matches, their attack-at-all-costs strategy with the bat yielded underwhelming totals of 163, 120, and 152 resulting in crushing defeats, and leaving them languishing at the bottom of the points table. They have worst Net-Run-Rate of -1.629 as of today. With the bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad need far more from their big names like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen.
- 18:02 (IST)SRH vs PBKS Live: SRH's ultra-aggressive approach under scannerLast season's finalists, SRH began their 2025 campaign on a thunderous note, racking up a mammoth 286 to dismantle Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs. With an explosive batting line-up at their disposal, the 'Orange Army' seemed poised to become the first team to breach the 300-run mark but their ultra-aggressive approach has since backfired spectacularly.
- 17:51 (IST)SRH vs PBKS Live Updates: Squads here -Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat and Eshan Malinga.Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Kuldeep Sen, Pyla Avinash, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Pannu, Aaron Hardie, Priyansh Arya, Azmatullah Omarzai
