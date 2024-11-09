Story ProgressBack to home
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates 2nd ODI
AFG vs BAN Live Score Updates 2nd ODI: Afghanistan take on Bangladesh in the second ODI, hoping to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series in Sharjah.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Scorecard 2nd ODI© X/@ACB
AFG vs BAN Live Score Updates 2nd ODI: Afghanistan take on Bangladesh in the second ODI, hoping to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series in Sharjah. Teenage spinner Allah Ghazanfar took a career best six-wicket haul to dismantle Bangladesh in the first ODI as Afghanistan claimed a convincing 92-run win on Wednesday. The 18-year-old grabbed 6-26 in 6.3 overs as Bangladesh crumbled from 132-3 to 143 all out after being set a modest 236-run target. Mohammad Nabi hit 84 off 79 balls after captain Hashmatullah Shahidi made a sedate 52 for Afghanistan, who were dismissed for 235 in 49.4 overs having won the toss and batted first. (Live Scorecard)
2nd ODI, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2024, Nov 09, 2024
Play In Progress
AFG
BAN
36/1 (4.5)
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 7.45
Batsman
Soumya Sarkar
2 (4)
Najmul Hossain Shanto
7* (8)
Bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi
24/0 (2.5)
AM Ghazanfar
11/1 (2)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Bangadesh Tour of India 2024, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
AFG vs BAN, 2nd ODI, Live Updates
2 runs.
On a length and outside off, Shanto drops it to backward point.
Shorter and outside off, shapes away a bit. Shanto lets it go.
FOUR! Played with soft hands. Short of a length and on middle, Shanto pulls, along the ground and to square leg for a boundary.
Wide! Too many wides from Fazalhaq Farooqi! Down the leg side, Shanto misses his flick.
On a length and around off, Shanto defends it on the deck.
Flat and on middle and leg, Sarkar tucks it to mid-wicket.
Tad short and outside off, Shanto knocks it to long off for a single.
Outside off, not much spin on it. Shanto shoulders arms to it.
Tossed up, outside off, Shanto blocks it out.
Najmul Hossain Shanto is the new man in.
OUT! TAKEN! AM Ghazanfar is back with wickets. Good comeback! Bowls it slow full and on middle, spins in. Hasan tries to take on once again but plays off the inner half of the bat to mid on where Mohammad Nabi takes a dolly.
SIX! BANG! Superb from Hasan! A juicy full toss, outside off, Hasan hammers it over long on and it goes all the way.
Drags his length back and bowls it outside off, Hasan mistimes his pull wide of mid-wicket for a single.
Length and outside off, Hasan punches it to point.
FOUR! This is a fine start by Hasan! Fazalhaq Farooqi sticks to his length and bowls it on middle, Hasan drives it down past mid on for a boundary.
FOUR! Well played! Keeps it full and on middle, Hasan makes room, skips down and crunches it through covers for a boundary.
Goes full once again, outside off, swings away. Sarkar tries to drive with hard hands but edges it to third man for one.
Pitches it up, outside off, shapes away. Sarkar drives nicely but to point.
Too full and on middle, Hasan solidly defends it.