AFG vs BAN Live Score Updates 2nd ODI: Afghanistan take on Bangladesh in the second ODI, hoping to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series in Sharjah. Teenage spinner Allah Ghazanfar took a career best six-wicket haul to dismantle Bangladesh in the first ODI as Afghanistan claimed a convincing 92-run win on Wednesday. The 18-year-old grabbed 6-26 in 6.3 overs as Bangladesh crumbled from 132-3 to 143 all out after being set a modest 236-run target. Mohammad Nabi hit 84 off 79 balls after captain Hashmatullah Shahidi made a sedate 52 for Afghanistan, who were dismissed for 235 in 49.4 overs having won the toss and batted first. (Live Scorecard)