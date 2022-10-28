Story ProgressBack to home
T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Group 1, Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Melbourne
T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Group 1, Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Updates: Afghanistan eye their first win with match vs Ireland.
AFG vs IRE, T20 World Cup Live: Afghanistan are yet to win a game in the tournament.© AFP
T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Group 1, Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Updates: The toss of the match has been delayed due to rain. Afghaistan face Ireland at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in their third game of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Friday. While the Mohammad Nabi-led side lost its first game to England by 5 wickets, it shared spoils with New Zealand in a rain-washed game. On the other hand, Ireland lost their opening match of Super-12 stage to Sri Lanka by 9 wickets, but they stunned England next with a 5-run win (DLS method). (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland, straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground:
Super 12 - Match 13, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, Oct 28, 2022
Match Delayed
AFG
IRE
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
% chance to win
AFG 55%
IRE 45%
AFG vs IRE, T20 WC Super 12 Match Live
Group 1 action of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 resumes as Afghanistan lock horns with Ireland at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in match 13 of the Super 12 stage. The Afghans got their first points of the tournament due to a washout against New Zealand on Wednesday. They will be hoping to add a couple of points more to their tally with a win against Ireland. Afghanistan have played just one T20I in Australia and, as a result, lack experience of playing in these conditions. Afghanistan's opponents, Ireland, come into this game on the back of a 5-run victory (DLS) against England. Ireland will be hoping to carry that momentum into this game and make it two wins on the trot. As compared to their opponents, Ireland have played eight T20Is in Australia and won five of those. This will be the twenty-fourth meeting between both sides in Men’s T20Is. The Afghans have won on most occasions, but the Irish have had an upper hand in the recent past, with them winning three out of the last five T20Is. Will it be Afghanistan to secure their first victory of the tournament or will it be Ireland to get another win under their belt? We shall learn soon.