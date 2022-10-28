T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Group 1, Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Updates: The toss of the match has been delayed due to rain. Afghaistan face Ireland at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in their third game of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Friday. While the Mohammad Nabi-led side lost its first game to England by 5 wickets, it shared spoils with New Zealand in a rain-washed game. On the other hand, Ireland lost their opening match of Super-12 stage to Sri Lanka by 9 wickets, but they stunned England next with a 5-run win (DLS method). (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland, straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground: