Australia spinner Adam Zampa has taken a jibe at former captain Michael Clarke who had earlier criticised the team for their slow start to the World Cup campaign. After suffering defeats in the first two games, Australia turned the tide on its head, pulling off a remarkable comeback to win the World Cup last week. Australia had kicked off their campaign with back-to-back defeats against India and South Africa. However, the Pat Cummins-led side edged out the Proteas in the semi-final, before dominating hosts India in the final last Sunday.

Clarke had criticised the Australian team for a slow start, comparing them to the countries Rugby Union Team, Wallabies, who had crashed out of the group stage of the World Cup for the first time earlier this year in France.

"If we're not careful the conversation we've been having for the last three weeks about the Wallabies, in two weeks' time we'll be having that about Australian cricket. We've got some really tough cricket ahead of us and if we play like this, we are not qualifying. I'm more worried about the subcontinent teams," Clarke had said on Sky Radio.

Zampa had taken notes of Clarke's remark as he took social media to take a cheeky jibe at Australia 2015 World Cup-winning captain.

Quoting Clarke's remarks, Zampa posting a few laughing emojis on his Instagram story.

Zamps aiming a heat seeking missile at 11pm local time pic.twitter.com/tp48RzbYsw — Tooves (@OneTooves) November 21, 2023

The likes of Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner were all part of the team when Australia lifted the World Cup on home soil under Clarke's leadership in 2015.

On Wednesday morning, Cummins and the some members of the team reached home.

While some members of the Australian team have returned home, a few stayed in India for the 5-match T20I series, beginning November 23.