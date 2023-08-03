India's campaign in the Emerging Asia Cup got jolted in the final as it lost to Pakistan. Riyan Parag was an important member of that squad. Parag has gone through some turbulent times in recent past. He emerged as a bright talent in the Indian Premier League a few years back, however the Assam youngster's recent performances in the league has not been great for Rajasthan Royals. It has led to widespread criticism in recent times. Parag, who had a good Deodhar Trophy, said he does not care about the criticism.

"I do not care. I definitely do not care about what people think about me. I am going to play cricket the way started playing. I want to play cricket the way I want to play. Performances for me don't really matter, as long as I'm having fun and can stay calm, I think it is sorted, man," Riyan Parag said in an interview to cricket.com.

"What hurts me the most is that people think I take it for granted, I have some connections or sources, and that's absolutely horse****, I told you about my journey. People from Assam haven't played at the IPL level, I'm going to play a lot more. I do not take anything for granted, I have the craziest work ethic, you can ask people who are close to me. All that goes unnoticed because I don't brag about it on social media. You can have all the assumptions if you don't want to know me."

A second century in the Deodhar Trophy for Riyan Parag (102) and a superb five-wicket haul for Manisankar Murasingh fired East Zone to a massive 157-run victory over the West Zone on Tuesday. After Parag's blitzkrieg - 102 not out off just 68 balls, studded with five sixes and six fours - powered the East Zone to a huge 319/7 in their 50 overs, Murasingh ran riot in the West Zone ranks to help his side to a huge win.

Chasing 320, the West Zone side was shot out for a mere 162 in 34 overs with the 30-year-old Tripura all-rounder Murasingh returning a stunning spell of 7-1-28-5.

Utkarsh Singh also played an all-round role by scoring a half-century and taking three wickets.

For the losing side, Saurashtra opener Harvik Desai waged a lone battle, scoring 92 (92 balls, 13x4s, 2x6s), but his effort went in vain as Murasingh broke the back of their chase.

The right-arm medium fast bowler Murasingh struck his first, crucial blow in the fifth over when he pinned Rahul Tripathi (1) in front of the wickets.

With PTI inputs

