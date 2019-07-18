 
Abdul Razzaq, In Interview, Reveals He Had "5-6" Affairs

Updated: 18 July 2019 10:46 IST

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq openly confessed on a TV show that he had five to six extramarital affairs.

Abdul Razzaq featured in 265 ODIs for Pakistan. © AFP

Abdul Razzaq, the former Pakistan all-rounder, who was recently in news when he offered to coach Hardik Pandya, once again hogged the limelight with his frivolous comments. Razzaq openly admitted on a Pakistani TV show that he had "five to six extramarital affairs." The all-rounder even mentioned that these affairs even had an "expiry date". The 39-year-old former Pakistan international said that "some of these affairs lasted for a year and some of them lasted for about one and a half years."

During the show, the anchor even tried to clear the air, as to whether they were all post his marriage, and the 39-year-old confessed that they all happened after he tied the knot.

Recently, the former Pakistan cricketer had claimed that he can make Hardik Pandya the best all-rounder in the world.

After India's league stage match against West Indies in the recently concluded World Cup 2019, Razzaq said Pandya's game had weaknesses, which needed to be worked upon.

"Today I have been closely observing Hardik Pandya and I see a lot of faults in his body balance while hitting the bowl hard. I observed his foot work as well and I see that has also let him down sometimes," Razzaq had tweeted.

"If I can give him coaching, for example in the UAE, I can make him one of the best all-rounders, if not the best. If the BCCI wants to make him a better all-rounder I will always be available," he added.

Razzaq played 265 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for Pakistan in which he had notched up 5,080 runs with three centuries and 23 half-centuries under his belt. With the ball, he had 269 wickets to his name with the best figures of 6/35 in ODI cricket.

(With IANS inputs)

