The second and final Test between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi saw a thrilling finish as the match ended prematurely with three overs still left to play. Chasing a target of 319, Pakistan were 304/9 after tailenders Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed survived 21 balls in fading light in Karachi. Both teams were in sight of a series-clinching victory but the poor light forced the on-field umpires, Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar, to end the match abruptly.

As the game ended in a stalemate, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers took to Twitter and questioned the bad light rule.

He pointed out a "grey area" in the rule book by suggesting that teams being only allowed to bowl spin is unfair.

"Another little grey area in the rule book imo. If the fielding team is told to bowl spin because of bad light and they take the option, they should be forced to finish the overs with spin until the Umps call it off, cause they can bring seam on at any time to finish the match," de Villiers tweeted.

"If the batting team manages to get it down to 5 or so runs required, the fielding team can just opt to bring on a seamer. Not fair imo," he wrote in another tweet.

If the batting team manages to get it down to 5 or so runs required, the fielding team can just opt to bring on a seamer. Not fair imo — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 6, 2023

Notably, Pakistan were 15 runs away from clinching victory while New Zealand needed just one more wicket to win, before the umpires brought a halt to play due to bad light.

Sarfaraz Ahmed top-scored for the hosts with a gutsy 118, while spinner Michael Bracewell was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, claiming 4/75. Both teams shared the trophy as the first Test, also played in Karachi, had ended in a draw as well.

