India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant shared a heartfelt post for former India captain MS Dhoni, who turned 42 on Friday. Since the clock hit midnight, social media has been flooded with birthday wishes for Dhoni. On the occasion, Pant shared a hearfelt post for his idol, Dhoni, and also cut a cake to celebrate his birthday. "Happy birthday Mahi bhai. Aap toh ho nhi pass aapke liye cake cut leta hun mai . Happy birthday," Pant captioned a photo of himself cutting a cake.

Apart from Pant, several other current and former players took to social media and wished Dhoni on his special day.

Happy Birthday Bahubali @msdhoni .. May you continue to Inspire .. Have a great day Ahead #msdbirthday #DhoniBirthday pic.twitter.com/MzY3gF3He8 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 7, 2023

Happy birthday Mahi bhai I remember the conversations we've had and all the advice you've given me. Wishing you the best always @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/wAynPhJrVa — Tilak Varma (@TilakV9) July 7, 2023

An icon, legend & inspiration



Happy birthday Mahi Bhai @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/oPNWV9sEYH — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 7, 2023

On Thursday, Pant made his debut on the newly launched Threads app on Instagram.

Pant made a fiery entry to this latest trend and gained more than fifty thousand followers on the first day.

Recently, Pant altered his Date of Birth on social media handles to 5th January 2023 which made him a 5-month-old boy. He has changed his birth date which seems to be a move to mark his new life after the accident.

This cryptic alteration has reverberated throughout the cricketing world, leaving pundits and fans searching for meaning behind this.

Advertisement

Pant is working hard to regain full fitness and remain in contention for the ODI World Cup 2023, the schedule for which was announced by the International Cricket Council last month.