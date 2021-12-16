Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra weighed in on Virat Kohli's press conference that took place on Wednesday. Kohli, India's current Test captain, while addressing the press in a pre-departure virtual press conference ahead of the South Africa series, shared his side of the story about India's ODI captaincy, the Test team selection and India's chances in South Africa. One of the main highlights was Kohli's revelation of being contacted only one-and-half hour before the selection meeting, in which he was informed towards the end that he would no longer remain as the ODI captain of Team India. BCCI, on December 8, had announced Rohit Sharma as India's white-ball captain.

Reacting to the developments which gave rise to speculations about a possible rift between the Indian Test captain and BCCI officials, Chopra said it is not about right or wrong as ultimately it might have a bad effect on Indian cricket.

“The question is not about who is telling the truth and who is not or who is right and who is wrong. The question is why is this happening? It is not about you and me, the fact is that the loser is actually Indian cricket,” Chopra said in a video posted on Koo.

Before Kohli's press conference, there were various reports suggesting that the talismanic right-hander may not to be available for the ODI series in South Africa. Kohli, however, clarified that he was always available for selection.

“I was slightly surprised. I was reading a line that truth can be stranger than fiction, that's exactly how it has happened. I also read Azharuddin's tweet but Virat Kohli said he never asked for leave, the news had come that he had asked for leave even before Rohit Sharma was named the captain. I mean this is a communication breakdown. Azharuddin is also a BCCI official (He is the president HPCA)” Chopra added.

The former opener added that the ODI captaincy thing could have been communicated in a better way.

“The second thing is the ODI captaincy, which actually left a sour taste in the mouth. When Kohli had released his statement, he had said that he is quitting the T20I captaincy after T20 World Cup but would want to continue as Test and ODI skipper. Captaincy of Indian cricket is not a right but a privilege. You cannot take a privilege for granted, that it is your right.”

“But when you are talking about one of the most successful captains of your country and you want to replace him as captain, which is absolutely fine, but it is necessary to talk. This is not a rule but maybe just basic courtesy,” Chopra concluded.

India are slated to play three Tests and as many ODIs in South Africa. The tour begins with the Boxing Day Test on December 26.