India's Tour Of South-Africa: Virat Kohli Press Conference Highlights: Virat Kohli Says "Never Asked For Rest", Scotches South Africa ODIs Talk
Virat Kohli press conference Highlights: Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli addressed the media ahead of Team India's upcoming South Africa tour, scheduled to begin from December 26.
Virat Kohli press conference highlights: Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli addressed the media ahead of Team India's upcoming South Africa tour, scheduled to begin from December 26. Kohli clarified that he will be available for the three-match ODI series and had never asked for a break, contrary to media reports. Kohli also said that he came to know of Rohit Sharma replacing him as ODI captain just one-and-a-half hours before the Test series squad for South Africa was announced. "I was contacted one-and-a-half hours before selection for Tests. The chief selector discussed the Test with me. Before the call ended I was told that the 5 selectors have decided that I won't be ODI captain anymore. There was no prior communication about this," Kohli said in the press conference.
The opening Test match will be played in Centurion at the SuperSport Park from December 26 to 30. Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium will be the host to the second Test between January 3 to 7 next year. The third and final Test will be played in Newlands in Cape Town between January 11 to 15. Other than the Tests, India will also engage in a three-match ODI series while the T20I series was rescheduled for later.
- 13:37 (IST)That's all folks from the Virat Kohli press conference ahead of the South Africa tourTeam Indian skipper Virat Kohli gave a straight forward, to the point press conference ahead of Team India's upcoming South Africa tourThat's all from the Live Blog, thank you for tuning in. Goodbye and take care!
- 13:35 (IST)Main Points from the Virat Kohli PresserHere's a brief look at the main quotes from the Virat Kohli presser:Virat Kohli:We will look to get centre wicket practice and match simulation. Will will try to train as much as we can to keep the match conditions.I was contacted one and a half hour before selection for Tests.I was and I am available for selection. I haven't had any communication to BCCI where I have asked for any break. I am available for selection for ODIs in South Africa.When I told BCCI that I want to give up T20I captaincy, it was accepted really well. There was no hesitancy. I was told that it was a progressive step. I informed at that time that I would like to lead in ODIs and Tests. The communication from my side was clear but I had also informed that if the office bearers and selectors don't think I should lead in other formats then that is fine."My responsibility is to push the team in the right direction. Rohit is a very able captain and tactically very sound. Along with Rahul bhai, who is a great man manager. They will get my 100 percent support in ODIs and T20Is.There is no problem between me and Rohit Sharma. I have been clarifying for the past two years and I am tired.
- 13:30 (IST)Kohli stresses on the fact that there is "no problem between me and Rohit Sharma"Kohli on clarifying his stance and relationship with Rohit Sharma:"I can understand the reasons. BCCI has taken the reasons from a logical point of view. There is no problem between me and Rohit Sharma. I have been clarifying for the past two years and I am tired. None of my actions or decisions will be to take the team down."
- 13:28 (IST)Kohli says "Rohit is a very able captain" and "tactically very sound"Kohli on Rohit Sharma and his leadership qualities:"My responsibility is to push the team in the right direction. Rohit is a very able captain and tactically very sound. Along with Rahul bhai, who is a great man manager. They will get my 100 percent support in ODIs and T20Is."
- 13:26 (IST)Kohli says there "was no hesitancy" in BCCI when he decided to leave the T20I captaincyKohli on his communication with the BCCI:"About Communication from BCCI: When I told BCCI that I want to give up T20I captaincy, it was accepted really well. There was no hesitancy. I was told that it was a progressive step. I informed at that time that I would like to lead in ODIs and Tests. The communication from my side was clear but I had also informed that if the office bearers and selectors don't think I should lead in other formats then that is fine."
- 13:24 (IST)Kohli says his decision to forfeit T20I captaincy was received as a "progressive" stepKohli on ODI and T20i Captaincy:"I have been honest to my responsibilities. I have done the best to my abilities. About batting I think when you have done something for long and well, you know what you need to do to deliver.""The first thing I did was to approach the BCCI to leave T20I captaincy.. It was received really nicely, There was no offence. It was received as a progressive step, in the right direction I had told that I would like to lead India in Odis."
- 13:19 (IST)Kohli says he is eager to represent and led the team in SAKohli on not having much practise for SA tour:Nothing can derail me from being prepared for Team IndiaThings happening outside are not ideal and there things that we can do as an individualI am very excited to go to SA and help the team win
- 13:16 (IST)Kohli says "will miss Rohit's experience" in SA TestsKohli on Rohit's absence from Tests:With his experience and skill we will miss his opportunity presenceBut this also gives opporitunitoes to new players to impress
- 13:14 (IST)Kohli says "he is available for selection" for SA ODI'SVirat Kohli on playing ODI series:I am available for selection for ODIsFew things that came out in the past that I was attending events, things like those are not credibleI was contacted 1.5 hours before selection of the Test team and before ending the call, I was told by the 5 selectors that I won't captain the ODI side"I was contacted one and a half hour before selection for Tests. The chief selector discussed with me the Test. Before the call ended I was told that the 5 selectors have decided that I won't be ODI captain anymore. There was no prior communication about this.""I was and I am available for selection. I haven't had any communication to BCCI where I have asked for any break. I am available for selection for ODIs in South Africa. People are writing lies. I have never asked for rest."
- 13:11 (IST)Kohli encourages match stimulation since no warm up gamesKohli is here for the pre-Tour press conferenceVirat Kohli on No warm-up gamesMatch stimulation helps when situation is challenging for battingAs much as stimulation, getting in good shapes, cutting down easy singles"We will look to get centre wicket practice and match simulation. Will will try to train as much as we can to keep the match conditions."
- 13:09 (IST)Priyank Panchal was over the moon when he was announced as replacement for RohitBCCI had announced that Rohit Sharma would be replaced with opening batter Priyank Panchal, who was part of the India A tour to the country earlier this monthPanchal had thanked everyone for all the "good wishes" and said that he was "honoured to be donning Team India jersey"
- 12:58 (IST)Union minister had something to say about the "talk" revolving around Kohli-RohitAsked about talk surrounding Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said there is "no player bigger than the game"
- 12:56 (IST)Virat is expected to talk about Rohit Sharma's nature of injury and his stance on SA ODI'sBCCI had recently announced that newly-appointed Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma will miss the Test series against Proteas due to a hamstring injuryWhile, on the other hand, reports emerged of the possibility of Virat Kohli missing the ODI series
- 12:48 (IST)Hello and Welcome to Virat Kohli's press conference ahead of the South Africa TourHello and welcome to the Live Blog of Virat Kohli's press conference ahead of Team India's the South Africa TourIndian Test skipper Virat Kohli will address the media ahead of Team India's upcoming South Africa tourThe first Test match will be played in Centurion at the SuperSport Park from December 26 to 30Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium will be the host to the second Test between January 3 to 7 next yearThe final Test will be played in Newlands in Cape Town between January 11 to 15