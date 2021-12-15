Main Points from the Virat Kohli Presser

Virat Kohli:

We will look to get centre wicket practice and match simulation. Will will try to train as much as we can to keep the match conditions.





I was contacted one and a half hour before selection for Tests.





I was and I am available for selection. I haven't had any communication to BCCI where I have asked for any break. I am available for selection for ODIs in South Africa.





When I told BCCI that I want to give up T20I captaincy, it was accepted really well. There was no hesitancy. I was told that it was a progressive step. I informed at that time that I would like to lead in ODIs and Tests. The communication from my side was clear but I had also informed that if the office bearers and selectors don't think I should lead in other formats then that is fine."





My responsibility is to push the team in the right direction. Rohit is a very able captain and tactically very sound. Along with Rahul bhai, who is a great man manager. They will get my 100 percent support in ODIs and T20Is.





There is no problem between me and Rohit Sharma. I have been clarifying for the past two years and I am tired.