Virat Kohli is set to opt of the One-Day International (ODI) series in South Africa while Rohit Sharma is expected to recover from his hamstring in injury in time for the three ODIs, sources told NDTV on Tuesday. On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced that Rohit Sharma will miss the three-match Test series in South Africa due to a left hamstring injury sustained during a training session in Mumbai. Sources informed NDTV that Rohit should recover in time and will be back to lead the team in what will be his first assignment as full-time ODI skipper.

More to follow...