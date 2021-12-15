Indian Test captain Virat Kohli was at his candid best as he addressed the media ahead of the team's departure for the upcoming three-match Test series in South Africa. Virat has been at the centre of a lot of rumours and conversation of late after the Board of Control for Cricket in India's decision to appoint Rohit Sharma as India's captain in One-Day Internationals. While there have been several unsubstantiated reports of a "rift" between Virat and Rohit for a couple of years now, the chatter around the same grew in the past few days as Rohit pulled out of the Test series due to a hamstring injury and reports started doing the rounds about Kohli looking to pull out of the ODI series in South Africa, that is to follow the Test matches.

Virat decided to put an end to all rumours and chat as he met all the contentious questions head on and gave crytal clear answers, which should shut down the rumour mils for good.

Here are Virat Kohli's 5 fiery quotes from the press conference:

On ODI series availability

"I was and I am available for selection all the time. I never communicated with BCCI asking for rest. I am available for the ODI series in South Africa, and was always available."

On reports of him asking for rest during South Africa ODIs

"It should be asked to people who are writing lies. My communication with the BCCI on this issue has not happened that I want to rest."

On communication about removal as ODI captain

"I was contacted one-and-a-half hour before selection for Tests. The chief selector discussed with me the Test squad. Before the call ended, I was told that the five selectors have decided that I won't be ODI captain anymore. There was no prior communication about this."

On talks of rift with Rohit Sharma

"There is no problem between me and Rohit Sharma. I have been clarifying for the past two years and I am tired now. I want to also say one thing that none of my actions or decisions will be to take the team down."

On role as batter in white-ball cricket

"My responsibility is to push the team in the right direction. Rohit is a very able captain and tactically very sound. Along with Rahul bhai, who is a great man manager, they will get my 100 percent support in ODIs and T20Is in whatever vision they set for the team in limited-overs cricket."