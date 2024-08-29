Pakistan are set to welcome back an ICC event on home soil for the first time in nearly three decades, as they prepare to host the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. However, much has been rumoured and reported about BCCI's lack of willingness to travel to Pakistan, with many reports suggesting that India want to play their games at a neutral venue. After BCCI Secretary Jay Shah was elected unopposed as the new ICC Chairman, many fans would be forgiven for thinking that India's chances of travelling to Pakistan now are highly unlikely. However, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif thinks quite the opposite.

"If Jay Shah has been elected unopposed, it means that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also provided its support. I feel it's unlikely that he will sign an announcement for India to not travel to Pakistan," said Latif, speaking on the 'Caught Behind' YouTube channel.

"I think we have received 50% confirmation that India is coming to Pakistan," Latif added.

Shah, who takes up his role as ICC Chairman from Greg Barclay from December 1 onwards, received praise for his work from Latif.

"Jay Shah's work has so far been beneficial for cricket, be it for the BCCI or ICC," stated Latif.

Pakistan have not hosted a major ICC event since they co-hosted the 1996 Cricket World Cup. While they did host the 2023 Asia Cup, India played their games in Sri Lanka instead. In fact, the last time India travelled to Pakistan was for the 2008 Asia Cup.

India-Pakistan matches remain a staple of recent ICC tournaments, with the two nations often grouped together to bring in viewership. After Pakistan visited India for the 2023 Cricket World Cup, India could return the favour by travelling to Pakistan in 2025.

Interestingly, Pakistan and India are the two most recent winners of the Champions Trophy. Pakistan defeated India in the final of the previous edition in 2017, whilst India captured the title under MS Dhoni's leadership in 2013.