The Indian cricket selection committee is in complete jeopardy ever since skipper Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Tests. To make matters worse, some reports also emerged that stated that star batter Virat Kohli is also looking to bow out from the longest format of the game. This report left everyone stunned, as many former cricketers came forward and expressed their dissatisfaction over it. Though an official word is yet to come from Kohli's side, the selectors are facing a tough time is finalising the squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

The series between India and England will kick-start from June 20 and ahead of it, the County Championship took a brutal dig at Virat Kohli.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), County Championship posted a small video, showing some wickets of English pacers Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue during the domestic tournament in England.

The caption of the video read, "We don't blame you, Virat."

The intention behind the video was to state that Kohli is afraid of facing the English pacers on English soil.

As per a report, Kohli is keen to quit the longest format of the game and has already communicated the same to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee.

While a highly influential figure in the Indian cricketing spectrum has reportedly been asked to intervene in the matter, it has also been reported that Kohli doesn't want to change his stance.

As per the Times of India, Kohli was requested to re-evaluate his stance on quitting the Test format, especially after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from red-ball cricket, but he isn't ready to budge.

The BCCI is said to have spoken to Kohli on the matter, highlighting how important his presence in India's highly inexperienced middle order is, but the batter has made up his mind.

"Kohli had informed the selectors two weeks ago about his desire to quit Tests. They were trying to persuade him to play in the Test series against England. However, he is still firm on his stance. The final call will come close to the selection meeting next week," the paper quoted a source as saying.