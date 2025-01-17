In a heart-warming gesture in the cricketing circuit, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) presented jumbo gift hampers to its 178 active groundsmen. This act was a part of the week-long celebrations organised by the MCA to mark the completion of 50 years of the iconic stadium. The big hampers that were presented to the ground staff included a number of household items. Such a different gesture was reportedly done to make the staff's day memorable. The series of celebrations by the MCA will conclude with a grand function on January 19.

"Five kilograms each of wheat, rice and dal. A mixer grinder along with medical and hydration kits. Back-pack, mini kit bag and waist pouch. Tea bags and kettle. Towels and napkins. Pens and notepads. Bedsheet and pillow. T-shirt, track pants, shorts, socks, shoes, flip- flops, jackets, sunglasses, caps and hats. Toothbrush, toothpaste, soaps, hair oil, comb, blanket, umbrella, raincoat, utensils, sunscreen, and even sipper bottles" were presented to the groundstaff of MCA, reported The Indian Express.

As part of the same week-long celebrations, eight surviving members of the Mumbai team, who were part of the first-ever First-Class match at the Wankhede Stadium during the 1974-1975 season, were rewarded with Rs 10 lakh each by the MCA on Wednesday.

These eight members of Mumbai team, then known as Bombay, which also won the title that season are: Sunil Gavaskar, Karsan Ghavri, Padmakar Shivalkar, Farokh Engineer, Ajit Pai, Milind Rege, Abdul Ismail and Rakesh Tandon.

Five of these eight players - Shivalkar, Ghavri, Pai, Rege and Ismail - were present during the event.

The announcement was made by the MCA secretary Abhay Hadap during a ceremony to felicitate the members of the Mumbai team which played the maiden First-Class match at the Wankhede.

The governing body also felicitated officials of the past from the year 1975 during the event, which is a part of the week-long celebrations organised by the MCA to mark the completion of 50 years of the iconic stadium.

On Wednesday, Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane spoke with the groundsmen of the MCA who work at various venues such as the Wankhede Stadium, Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC and the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Kandivali.

