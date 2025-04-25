Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) playoff chances in IPL 2025 look slim, and the form of some of their star players are a cause for concern. One of these stars is West Indian stalwart Andre Russell, who has failed to fire consistently and failed to win matches for his franchise in IPL 2025. Russell has managed only 55 runs at a strike rate of 119 in this season, and has also been given a minimized role with the ball. Legendary former India cricketer Anil Kumble has criticised KKR's utilisation of Russell.

"I felt the utilisation of Andre Russell hasn't been really great from a KKR standpoint. I think Russell should bat higher. He should certainly get more opportunities," Kumble said, speaking on JioStar.

Kumble pointed out KKR's defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) as a game where Russell was under-utilised. In that match, KKR failed to chase down 112, with Russell left with a big task while having to bat with tail-enders.

"Just look at the one that they lost to Punjab. I think in the dugout, ideally at that point, you would say, 'okay, Andre Russell, you go and just finish this game early. If you get on the first ball, it doesn't matter. We still have batting in hand'. But that didn't happen. By the time Russell came, he had to bat with the bowlers," Kumble said.

In their previous game against Gujarat Titans (GT), Russell came out to bat in the 13th over with the required run-rate climbing.

"In the last game, by the time Russell came, I think the contest was over, 17 and a half, 18 runs and over. It may happen once in 10 games or once in 20 games. It can't happen every time. So that's something that I think KKR need to figure out," Kumble elaborated.

Russell has picked up six wickets in IPL 2025, but has bowled in only four of KKR's eight wickets. It is a significantly reduced role from last year, when Russell was KKR's joint second-highest wicket-taker with 19.

Russell's poor form has also coincided with Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh's rough patch, turning KKR's strong middle order into their weakness. Venkatesh and Rinku set KKR back a combined Rs 36.75 crore, but have contributed only 135 and 133 runs respectively in IPL 2025.

With three wins in eight matches, KKR run the risk of being eliminated from the playoff race with one more defeat.