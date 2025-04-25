Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik praised RCB batter Devdutt Padikkal's commitment to making a difference for the team. In a video posted by RCB on X, he talked about Padikkal's desire to perform well in front of the Bengaluru crowd, having missed the opportunity to do so during his previous two seasons with RCB. "Dev has changed this season. That's the beauty. He came in saying, DK, I want to make a difference to this team. I have always wanted to do well in the home ground. The two years that he played for RCB, sadly he couldn't play in Bengaluru. So he wanted to come here, play in front of a Bengaluru crowd and show them what he's got. And that's why you could see the way he celebrated," Dinesh Karthik said.

Karthik praised Padikkal's hard work and commitment, highlighted his belief in himself and the coach's advice. He admired Padikkal's dedication, from pre-game preparation to batting performance, and believed Bengaluru should be proud of his development.

"It means a lot to him. He's a special kid. But the way he's worked hard, hats off to him. One thing, being a coach and giving him ideas and all of that. But another thing, to follow through, to believing and trusting in his game and what I have said, is something that I'm so happy. It's not easy. It's a short tournament. Sometimes it can be very hard. But the way he has really worked hard, all the way from how he prepares the day before the game, to how he prepares before batting, and then when he goes in. He's been a revelation and I think Bangalore should be very proud of him," he added.

In eight matches so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League, RCB batter Devdutt Padikkal has made 230 runs, with an average of 32.86 and two fifties. Compared to last IPL season, he has improved his strike rate from 71.70 to 150 .

A clutch bowling effort by Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal in the death overs helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secure a win from the jaws of defeat, overcoming Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 11 runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB ended a three-match losing streak at home, standout efforts came from Virat Kohli (70), Devdutt Padikkal (50) after being put to bat first by RR, which powered the hosts to 205/5.

All RR batters got starts quick enough to stay alive in the match, but when 18 runs were needed in the final two overs, Hazlewood (4/33) and Dayal (1/33) delivered a fantastic performance, leaving RR 11 runs short of a win.

