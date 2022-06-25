After his debut stint in county cricket, pacer Naseem Shah said that Pakistan doesn't even have 30 per cent of the facilities that are available to club cricketers in England. The 19-year-old played for Gloucestershire in the ongoing season of the County Championship and T20 Blast. However, his season was cut short by an injury. Naseem, who hails from Pakistan's Lower Dir district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said that most players come from places where it is difficult to get proper facilities.

"I haven't seen this kind of facilities in my life, as I was playing club matches too, the ground was so good, green outfield, fast pitches. They have all kinds of facilities, and I think that 30 percent of the facilities are not in Pakistan for national cricketers compared to what a common cricketer gets here. I know how I started my cricket, playing in the mountains and now viewing this kind of facilities. The local players in England are fortunate," Naseem said during an interaction on Cricket Pakistan.

Shah also said while the arrangements in big cities are good, there was not even a cricket ground in his hometown.

"You get facilities in big cities but in my hometown, there's no cricket ground. I think these facilities can't be provided back home, but if there are few, more cricketers will emerge," he added.

During his time with Gloucestershire, Naseem took five wickets in three T20 Blast fixtures.

In the County Championship, Naseem played just one game, taking a single wicket against Northamptonshire.