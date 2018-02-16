 
2nd T20I: Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana Power India Women To 9-Wicket Win Over South Africa Women

Updated: 16 February 2018 20:07 IST

With this win, India have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

Smriti Mandhana scored 57 runs. © AFP

Brilliant half-centuries from Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana helped India women thrash South Africa women by nine wickets in the second Twenty20 International at Buffalo Park Stadium on Friday. With this win, India have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. Put into bat, South Africa managed just 142 for seven in their allotted 20 overs. India chased down the target in 19.1 overs without much fuss.

Opener Mithali, who remained unbeaten on 76 runs, took India home with a boundary off Shabnim Ismail.

Mithali was involved in a 106-run stand with Mandhana (57) for the opening wicket.

For India, Anuja Patil and Poonam Yadav claimed two wickets apiece.

The third T20I of the series will be played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

