Lancashire registered a thrilling three-run victory over Worcestershire in their One-Day Cup 2024 match on Wednesday at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Asked to bat first, Lancashire got bundled out for 237 with skipper Josh Bohannon top scoring with 87 runs. Later, Worcestershire put up a great fight but Lancashire were able to bowl them out for 234 and claim a win by three runs. India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer turned out to be the main architect of Lancashire's win.

Bowling the 49th over, Iyer had the daunting task of defending 16 runs off 12 balls as Worcestershire were 222/8 at the end of the 48th over.

Iyer started his over on a horrific note as his first delivery was a leg bye, which went for a boundary. The second delivery went for a similar fate. In the next two deliveries, Iyer bowled two wides and also leaked two singles.

With only four runs left to win from eight balls, Worcestershire were on the verge of victory but the Indian all-rounder made a terrific comeback and scalped the remaining two wickets in his last two deliveries. He first dismissed Tom Hinley for 24, followed by Harry Darley for duck.

Talking about the match, George Balderson also scored 50 runs for Lancashire and helped them post a defendable total. For Worcestershire, Tom Hinley scalped three wickets while Tom Taylor and Harry Darley scalped two wickets each.

Later in the chase, Worcestershire were always in the game as skipper Jake Libby scored 83 runs while Taylor scored 41. For Lancashire, Charlie Barnard scalped three wickets while Joshua Boyden and Iyer scalped two wickets each.

Despite this win, Lancashire are stuck at the bottom of Group A points table while Worcestershire have qualified for the quarterfinals.