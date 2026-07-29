West Indies Test captain Roston Chase dedicated his team's 90-run victory over Pakistan in the first Test to the late legendary all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers, noting the coincidence between his age and the margin of victory. Sobers, who passed away on July 17, represented the West Indies in 93 Test matches between 1954 and 1974, scoring 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78, including 26 centuries, while also claiming 235 wickets. Speaking in a video shared by Cricket West Indies, Chase said the Cricket icon remained an inspiration for everyone in the West Indies dressing room and hoped the cricket great would be proud of the team's performance.

"On behalf of the West Indies senior cricket men's team, we'd like to dedicate this victory to the late great Sir Garfield Sobers. He's a legend of the game, a hero of everyone in this dressing room. He's done everything on the cricket field and is so iconic that he would have been 90 years old today and we won by 90 runs, so it was destined for him," Chase said.

The West Indies captain said the team had discussed making the victory special for Sobers and hoped the legendary cricketer was "smiling" on them.

"We had the chat about trying to make him feel special in his grave, and I hope he's smiling on us right now. So, Sir Garfield Sobers, I want to say thank you for everything that you've done for West Indies cricket. And we've tried to make you proud. We hope you're happy and may you continue to rest in peace," Chase added.

For the Legend With Love ????



Historic win for the team on Sir Garry's 90th. #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/2yLXAkXQ6a — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 28, 2026

West Indies defeated Pakistan by 90 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Jayden Seales claimed five wickets as the hosts bowled Pakistan out for 120 while chasing 211. Pakistan suffered their eighth consecutive away Test defeat, while West Indies secured an unassailable lead in the series.

Babar Azam scored a half-century but ran out of partners, while injured Shan Masood struggled with a fractured finger. The victory was dedicated to West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers on what would have been his 90th birthday.

The second Test between West Indies and Pakistan commences in Port of Spain on August 2.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Yamal Laughs At Paredes vs Gavi ‘Fight Of The Year' Poster During Parade