Young Indian spin-bowling all-rounder Manav Suthar etched his name in history, surpassing legends Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin to become the Indian bowler with the best match figures in Sri Lanka. He also became the third Indian bowler, after these two legends, to register a ten-wicket haul in Sri Lanka. Suthar achieved this milestone during India's first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. In the first innings, Suthar secured figures of 4/76, including the prized wicket of Sri Lanka's most experienced batter, Dinesh Chandimal. In the second innings, more carnage followed as, after claiming two early wickets, he dismantled Sri Lanka's lower order within just 10 balls, ending with figures of 6/55.

With match figures of 10/131, he has surpassed Harbhajan (10/153 at Galle in 2008) and Ashwin (10/160 at Galle in 2015) to become the third Indian with a ten-wicket haul in Sri Lanka and the Indian bowler with the best figures in the country.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. Knocks from Devdutt Padikkal (167 off 230 balls, with 15 fours and a six), KL Rahul (82 off 175 balls, with 10 fours and a six), and Dhruv Jurel (51 off 68 balls, with four boundaries and a six) helped them reach 462. Prabath Jayasuriya (4/109) and Keshara Nuwantha (3/175) were among the top bowlers in the first innings.

During Sri Lanka's first innings, they had slumped to 90/5 before a 146-run stand between Niroshan Dickwella (80 off 115 balls, with seven fours) and Sonal Dinusha (100 off 168 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) pulled them out of trouble. Suthar's four-wicket haul and India's overall exceptional spin bowling skittled Sri Lanka out for 284 in reply to India's first-innings total of 462, leaving them trailing by 178 runs.

Sri Lanka's bowling was more clinical in the second innings, with only Rishabh Pant (66 off 69 balls, with eight fours and two sixes), Devdutt Padikkal (44 off 75 balls, with six fours), and KL Rahul (35 off 47 balls, with two fours and two sixes) making notable contributions as India were bowled out for 193, setting Sri Lanka a target of 372 runs. Asitha Fernando (4/31) and Prabath (3/43) were exceptional with the ball.

In the second innings, Sri Lanka were down and out at 47/4, but Dhananjaya de Silva (59 off 151 balls, with seven fours) and Sonal Dinusha (84 off 128 balls, with eight fours and a six) gave them a glimmer of hope with a 91-run stand. After Dinusha fell as the seventh wicket, it was all over for Sri Lanka as Suthar triggered a lower-order collapse, bundling them out for 206. Sri Lanka lost the Test by 165 runs.

Prasidh Krishna (2/16 in 10 overs) bowled an exceptional spell of pace, while Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a wicket each. India lead the two-match Test series 1-0.

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