The "magnificent" Manav Suthar has already shown a lot of promise and will serve Indian cricket for a long time, skipper Shubman Gill said after the young left-arm spinner's 10-wicket match haul headlined his team's 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test. Suthar, who took 6 for 55 in the second innings, finished with a match haul of 10 for 126. This was his second successive five-for in as many games.

"He has been bowling magnificently. Looks like a very promising guy and someone who can play for India for a long time," Gill said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

He was all praise for Devdutt Padikkal, who got the player of the match award for his knock of 167 in the first innings. Padikkal was drafted in as No. 3 after Sai Sudharsan failed to recover from his big toe injury.

"He has magnificent to watch. Important to get hundreds but even after getting a hundred. He got a big one. Being in a competitive match and in a comfortable position…the way he batted and dominated in the second innings, was great to watch," Gill said.

The skipper was happy that the victory released a bit of pressure even though India remain fifth in the World Test Championship with 53.33 percentage points. Australia (77.78), South Africa (75) and Bangladesh (66.67), fresh from their historic triumph over the Aussies, are placed ahead of India.

"That (WTC final) is the ultimate goal. Test wins do not come easy and this one is delightful," he said.

Just after India won the game, the heavens opened up and the team seemed relieved that the weather gods didn't play spoilsport.

"It is a very satisfying win for us. We were in a comfortable position, but were not sure if the match would go on (because of the weather), but the team responded well." Gill wasn't really perturbed that India were bowled out for 193 in their second innings at Galle, in their bid to score quick runs.

"Not really (bothered). We wanted to get (a lead) around 400 in the third innings. Wicket was not easy to score runs at will, so were looking to play more aggressively. We were unsure as to how many overs we would be able to bowl on days four and five. In that process, we lost a few wickets but we were still in a comfortable position."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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