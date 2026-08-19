India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal appeared to win the battle of mind games against Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella on Day 5 of the first Test in Galle. What started as a light-hearted exchange between the two ended in heartbreak for Dickwella, who threw away his wicket on the very next ball after Jaiswal baited him between deliveries. Jaiswal constantly chirped at Dickwella from close in, urging him to hit a six, and his ploy to tempt the wicketkeeper-batter appeared to pay off almost immediately.

Mastermind Yashasvi Jaiswal got Niroshan Dickwella out



Yashasvi Jaiswal: Dickwella, you can't hit a boundary. If you have the ability, try hitting a six over the wicketkeeper.



Niroshan Dickwella : I'll show you I can hit a six behind the wicketkeeper.



Meanwhile,... pic.twitter.com/j6T0BJzhlk — Central Cricket (@arshdeep3444) August 19, 2026

Here's what the conversation looked like between Jaiswal and Dickwell:

Jaiswal: "Come on yaar, there were a lot of shots in the first innings. We need to see something. Come on."

Dickwella: "Yes?"

Jaiswal: "Yes, I want to see. Come on, show me. Hit him there (pointing towards deep square leg). Come on. Why not?"

Dickwella: "No requirement. Take me to the IPL, then I'll hit."

Jaiswal: "We will, we will. 100%. Come on, hit him for a six and I'll take you to the IPL."

Coming back to the dismissal, Prasidh Krishna targetted Dickwella with a barrage of bouncer, before Jaiswal's antics helped India pick up a crucial wicket. Dickwella eventually ended up edging one of his short balls back to the keeper.

Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja breached a stonewalling alliance between Sonal Dinusha and Dhananjaya de Silva, reducing Sri Lanka to 175 for six at lunch to push India closer to a win.

Chasing a distant 372, Dinusha (65) and Keshara Nuwantha (8) were holding the fort for Sri Lanka but the Indians will be hoping to wrap the proceedings at the earliest in the coming session.

Dinusha and De Silva (59 off 151 balls), the two overnight batters, added 95 runs off 202 balls to deny the Indians success for well over an hour into the opening session of the day.

But Jadeja found a way past the defence of De Silva. The veteran left-arm spinner managed to eke out a bit more bounce and De Silva's top-edged sweep ended in the hands of Suthar at short fine leg.

(With PTI Inputs)

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